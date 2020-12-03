James "Jim" Alfred Collins, 83 died unexpectedly on November 28, 2020 at his home in Virginia Beach. He was born on July 11, 1937 in Madison, NC to James Collins and Audrey Smith (Tatum).
At an early age, James attended Beulah Baptist Church in Madison, NC. James graduated from Charles Drew School in 1956. After graduation, he served in the US Army from 1959 to 1982 at which he achieved the rank of 1st Sergeant upon on his retirement. His tours of duty include Korea (1 Year tour of Duty), Vietnam (6 Years tour of Duty) and Germany (4 Years tour of Duty). During his tenure in the United States Army, he received training from The U.S. Army Infantry School, Fort Benning Ga, Air Defense Artillery School, Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Signal and Communications, Fort Gordon Ga. His awards and decoration include: Army Commendation Medal w/2 Oak Leaf Clusters, Bronze Star Medal w/ 3 OLC Good Conduct Medal (Eight Award), Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Gallantry Medal w/Palm, Vietnam Civil Actions Medal, Air medal, Purple Heart, Prisoner of War Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea), National Defense Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Meritorious Service Medal w/1 OLC, and Presidential Unit Citation.
Upon retirement he settled in Virginia Beach and pursued a career in the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Condition (HVAC) Field. In initiating his career, he attended and graduated from Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach, Virginia earning an Associate of Science degree in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Condition (HVAC). He followed up with his HVAC degree with employment as an HVAC Technician with Climatemakers Corporation as an HVAC Technician. After several years of employment and advancement with Climatemakers Corporation, he proceeded on his own which ultimately led to owning his own business, James Heating & Cooling Incorporated.
In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his son, Tony A. Collins. Surviving family members include his wife, Nguyen H. Collins, his sons Cirillo (Leon) M. Collins of San Antonio, TX, Phuong (Chim) T. Nguyen of Virginia Beach, Linh (Chut) T. Nguyen of Raeford, NC, James (JC) A. Collins II of Virginia, Beach, his daughters Veronica (VC) R. Wilkins of Virginia Beach, Minh T. Basley of Columbia, SC, Dawn D. Gunn of Chesapeake and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A wake and visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel & Crematory at Colonial Grove Memorial Park, 3445 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach. A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the same location. In lieu of flowers the family would ask that donations be made in James' honor to the Plaza Volunteer Rescue Squad (www.helpplaza.org
). Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com