1/2
James Alfred "Jim" Collins
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" Alfred Collins, 83 died unexpectedly on November 28, 2020 at his home in Virginia Beach. He was born on July 11, 1937 in Madison, NC to James Collins and Audrey Smith (Tatum).

At an early age, James attended Beulah Baptist Church in Madison, NC. James graduated from Charles Drew School in 1956. After graduation, he served in the US Army from 1959 to 1982 at which he achieved the rank of 1st Sergeant upon on his retirement. His tours of duty include Korea (1 Year tour of Duty), Vietnam (6 Years tour of Duty) and Germany (4 Years tour of Duty). During his tenure in the United States Army, he received training from The U.S. Army Infantry School, Fort Benning Ga, Air Defense Artillery School, Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Signal and Communications, Fort Gordon Ga. His awards and decoration include: Army Commendation Medal w/2 Oak Leaf Clusters, Bronze Star Medal w/ 3 OLC Good Conduct Medal (Eight Award), Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Gallantry Medal w/Palm, Vietnam Civil Actions Medal, Air medal, Purple Heart, Prisoner of War Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea), National Defense Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Meritorious Service Medal w/1 OLC, and Presidential Unit Citation.

Upon retirement he settled in Virginia Beach and pursued a career in the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Condition (HVAC) Field. In initiating his career, he attended and graduated from Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach, Virginia earning an Associate of Science degree in Heating, Ventilation, and Air Condition (HVAC). He followed up with his HVAC degree with employment as an HVAC Technician with Climatemakers Corporation as an HVAC Technician. After several years of employment and advancement with Climatemakers Corporation, he proceeded on his own which ultimately led to owning his own business, James Heating & Cooling Incorporated.

In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his son, Tony A. Collins. Surviving family members include his wife, Nguyen H. Collins, his sons Cirillo (Leon) M. Collins of San Antonio, TX, Phuong (Chim) T. Nguyen of Virginia Beach, Linh (Chut) T. Nguyen of Raeford, NC, James (JC) A. Collins II of Virginia, Beach, his daughters Veronica (VC) R. Wilkins of Virginia Beach, Minh T. Basley of Columbia, SC, Dawn D. Gunn of Chesapeake and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A wake and visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel & Crematory at Colonial Grove Memorial Park, 3445 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach. A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the same location. In lieu of flowers the family would ask that donations be made in James' honor to the Plaza Volunteer Rescue Squad (www.helpplaza.org). Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Wake
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Service
11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
December 2, 2020
To the family, no words can describe how sorry I am for your loss. We share in your sorrow and are here for you. He will never be forgotten, may he Rest In Peace!
- Mike, Cheryl, Caitlin, Julie and Lauren Goode
Mike Goode
Neighbor
December 2, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Justin Morgan
December 2, 2020
An iconic father figure for those of us growing up back in the 80s/90s!
Justin Morgan
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved