|
|
James (Jimmy) A. Hines departed this earthly life at the age of 90 on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was the husband of Willie Lue Hines for 60 years. They built their lives and their home together in Norfolk, Virginia.
Jimmy Hines was born to Goldie Hines and Magnolia Fitchett Hines on August 11, 1929 in Norfolk, Virginia. Jimmy graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1949. After graduation he worked at the Monticello Hotel in downtown Norfolk alongside his father Goldie who was the head chef. He faithfully served his country as a Corporal in US Army during the Korean conflict from March 1951 to December 1952. After active duty he transferred to the Army Reserves until February 1957 when he was Honorable Discharged. Following his service, he attended and graduated Coyne Electrical School of Chicago with an Associate Degree in Radio and Television. Jimmy and Willie were married on December 22, 1957. They faithfully attended Woodland Avenue Baptist Church for nearly 60 years. Jimmy worked in Civil Service at the Naval Aviation Logistics Center for 27 years until retiring on August 31, 1984. He served on the Board of Directors of the Naval Federal Credit Union and was President of the Booker T. Washington Alumni Class of 1949. Jimmy lived a happy and eventful life, characterizing his unwavering commitment to family and friends. He was loyal and generous in his advice to those he loved. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle and friend, as well as a mentor and advisor to many others.
Jimmy leaves behind a legacy of goodwill, strength, wisdom, knowledge and love. He was predeceased by his parents. Also predeceased by one sibling and one niece, Leola Vicks and Jacqueline Vicks.
He is survived by his children, Erroll Hines (Regina) of Kingwood, Texas and Glynis Hines Abdallah (Mohamed) of Kirkland, WA, two grandsons Dylan Hines and Barack Abdallah, four siblings Maurice Hines of Suffolk, VA; Wanda Hines (James) of Virginia Beach, VA; Sherry Robinson (Lawrence) of Virginia Beach, VA and Rodney Hines of Atlanta, GA. Sister in law Margaret Hyman of Raleigh, NC and Brother in law Grant Gilliam III (Ruby) of Randallstown, MD along with several nieces, nephews, and countless friends.
A wake will be held Monday, September 30, 6-8pm and a funeral service, Tuesday, October 1st, 10 am at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk. Online condolences can be offered at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019