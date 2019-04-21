James â€œJimâ€ A. McKay, 69, passed away April 18, 2019. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 34 years, Janice â€œJanâ€ McKay, dog Heidi, sister Michaela, niece Pam, mother-in-law Alice, and sister-in-law Judy. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Mary McKay, and brother Leo. Jim served in the United States Navy as a Seabee, where he served two tours in Vietnam. After his time in the military, he worked in the construction industry. He worked for Chesapeake Bay Contractors where he retired after 29 years. The family would like to give thanks to the doctors and staff of VA Oncology, the staff of Medi Hospice, and the staff at Hollomon-Brown. A service will be held at Hollomon-Brown, Tidewater Drive Chapel on April 23, 2019 at 4 p.m., with a visitation 1 hour prior. Condolences for the family may be offered at: www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary