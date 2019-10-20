|
James "Andy" Andrew Parlett, age 51, of Howell, MI, and formerly of Chesapeake, VA, took his wings of an angel on October 16, 2019.
Andy was born and raised in Great Bridge. He was a proud assembly line worker of 26 and half years at Ford Motor Company. He worked at plants in Norfolk and Dearborn, MI.
Andy was a loving husband and son, proud father and a brother. He is predeceased by his Mom Maola and niece Kristine. He had a passion for the Dallas Cowboys and he loved his loyal dog of 15 years, Scooby. He could light up the room with his laughter and always ready to share a joke for a smile in return.
We will always have you close to our hearts. He is survived by his dad, William; wife, Melissa; daughters, Savanna and Brianna; brother, Kenny; sister, Judy (John); nieces, Stephanie and Julianna; as well as many close cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 1 to 2 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m. followed by interment at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. We ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Ronald McDonald House. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 20, 2019