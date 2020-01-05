The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Eller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Arlie "Joe" Eller Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Arlie "Joe" Eller Jr. Obituary
James Arlie "Joe" Eller, Jr., 85, of Moyock, NC, passed away on January 2, 2020.

Born in Dahlgreen, VA, he was a U.S. Army veteran and retired as a contractor.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Childress Eller and a brother, Francis Eller. Left to cherish his memories are his son, Joseph A. Eller and wife, Linda; grandson, Brandon Eller; two sisters, Patricia Eller and Rose King; and two brothers, Andrew and Timothy Eller.

A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 3 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -