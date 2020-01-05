|
|
James Arlie "Joe" Eller, Jr., 85, of Moyock, NC, passed away on January 2, 2020.
Born in Dahlgreen, VA, he was a U.S. Army veteran and retired as a contractor.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Childress Eller and a brother, Francis Eller. Left to cherish his memories are his son, Joseph A. Eller and wife, Linda; grandson, Brandon Eller; two sisters, Patricia Eller and Rose King; and two brothers, Andrew and Timothy Eller.
A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 3 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020