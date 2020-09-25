James B. Greene, 76, of Norfolk VA, passed away September 23, 2020, peacefully with his family by his side. Jimmy was born May 26, 1944 in Watauga County, NC to the late Burl and Jewel Greene. He has now entered through the gates of heaven into the loving arms of his late wife, Linda, and his daughter, Donna.
Left to cherish his memory are daughters, Paula, Tammy, and Beth, son-in-law, Terrance, and their families, which includes six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his companion, Cathy; his sisters, Judy and Janice; and his brothers, Buddy and Mark, and their families, as well as extended family members and dear friends.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Bethany Freewill Baptist Church, 2430 Azalea Garden Rd., Norfolk VA 23513 at 2:00 pm. The service will be streamed on Bethany Freewill Baptist Church Facebook Page & YouTube channel.
Flowers or donations can be sent to the church. You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
.