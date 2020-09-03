1/1
James B. Holt
James Brandon Holt, 40, passed away at his home in Chesapeake, VA on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

James leaves a family he adored - fiancÃ©e Keaton Kowalsky and their daughter, Alana; son Caden; parents Marva Gregor and James E. Holt (Beverly); sister Shannon Reno (Mike) and family; stepbrother Aaron Goodwin (Heather) and family; paternal grandparents James L. and Catherine Holt along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. He also leaves cherished friends Chris and Ashley Tolson and so many others he was blessed to experience life with.

James was always gifted creatively - and while he worked as an HVAC technician by trade - he was also an incredibly talented tattoo artist. He enjoyed weekend trips exploring with his family and had become quite skilled at drone photography. During football season he loved (and sometimes loathed) catching the Redskins game with friends. Above all else, James was proudest of being a dad and he most loved the time he spent with his children.

A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at:

Harvest Assembly of God

525 Kempsville Rd

Chesapeake, VA 23320

Please help keep everyone safe and wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in James' memory to Youth Challenge of Hampton Roads at youthchallengehope.org.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 3, 2020.
September 1, 2020
Always a good friend with a big smile. Will be missed by all whose lives he touched throughout the years.
Jason Fisher
Friend
