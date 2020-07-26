James (Jimmy) Blount Loftin III, 82, died on July 14th, 2020, after a courageous, 9-year battle with Alzheimer's. He was a warm, kind-hearted, loving, funny, intelligent man that went out of his way to make everybody smile. Jimmy was a long-standing member of Haygood United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach.
Jimmy grew up at Chesapeake Beach for most of his childhood. He was active in Boy Scouts, becoming a Life Scout in 1951 and an Eagle Scout in 1952. He played the coronet and trumpet in the elementary school band. In high school, he chose sports over band and played football, basketball and golf. His favorite music was the 50's music, and he loved to dance the "jitterbug." In his senior year, he was the first recipient of the Bayside Junior Chamber of Commerce scholarship, "chosen because of his scholastic record, outstanding leadership and personality, and varied activities." He was an Honor Graduate of Princess Anne High School and voted "Best All Around" when he graduated in 1956.
In 1957 Jimmy began working part-time at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard while working his way through college at Virginia Tech. Upon graduating in 1961 with a degree in electronic engineering, he accepted a position at Newport News Shipbuilding and Drydock Company. In 1963, he returned to federal service at Naval Sea Combat Systems Engineering Station, serving in several Branch Head positions, Acting Technical Director and Comptroller. He was the Deputy Department Head when he retired from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Detachment Norfolk in 1994 after 34 years of federal civil service.
Jimmy was born in Norfolk, VA, at DePaul Hospital to the late James B. Loftin Jr. and Hazel Loftin. He is survived by his long-time partner of 28 years and best friend, Marianne Blaum; his sister, Joan Marks; his daughter, Jennifer Guerrero, and son-in-law, Joe; his daughter, Kathryn Houkom, son-in-law, Levi, and grandson, Lukas; his daughter, Rebecca Kessler, son-in-law Bill, and granddaughter Emma Percival. He was predeceased by his infant son, James B. Loftin IV.
In addition, Jimmy is survived by his dear and beloved extended family: Tim and Teresa Blaum; Chris and Darlene Blaum and their children Tyler, Megan and Zachery; his nephews Richie, Johnny and Eddie Drescher and their families; and his cousin Paul Forehand and wife Elaine.
A private family memorial service will be held due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Southeastern Virginia Chapter, 6350 Center Drive, Suite 102, Norfolk, VA 23502. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
.