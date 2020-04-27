|
On Friday, April 24th the sweetest man his family has ever known peacefully slipped away from this life while surrounded by family. James B. Nelson was born to Ignatius and Marion Szulewski on September 11, 1937 in Cortland, New York. He spent his childhood in East Homer, New York graduating from Truxton High School. Jim served honorably and was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. While serving, he met and married the love of his life, Carolyn J. (Richardson) Nelson. He proposed marriage to her on their 3rd date; she accepted. That proposal was the beginning of more than 59 years of love, friendship and laughter. After leaving the Air Force, Jim worked with and retired from both General Electric and Dynaric, Inc. He was a dedicated and loving dad to T. J. (Thomas John) Nelson and his partner Sherrie Timbreza; Joy (Joyce M.) Putnam and her husband, Jim; Tommy (Thomas Eugene) Nelson and his wife, Kimberly Boone. He was also a very special "Unc" to a very special niece, Hiedy Hansel. He absolutely loved being "Poppy" to his 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild, Dan Putnam and his wife Katie, Lian Currie and her husband, Tyler, Lindsay Nelson, Abby Lewis and Audrey Putnam. He was predeceased by his parents as well as siblings Gene Szulewski and Joanne Coffin. Jim's greatest sources of joy were being with his family and friends and being on the golf course. His family will miss him always and will honor his life and memory by choosing to be happy every day. Dad, let us know when you finally get that hole-in-one.
All services will remain private. Online condolences may be made at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 27, 2020