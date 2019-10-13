|
James B Wilson, 71, went to be with his Lord and loved ones, on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Jim was born in Norfolk and was a graduate of Norview High School. He attended Old Dominion University. He was raised in Fairmount Park United Methodist Church but for the past 3 years he was a member and Finance Chairman of Covenant United Methodist Church and sang in the adult choir. He was a 30 year agent/manager for Gary Brothers Nationwide Insurance. He loved his Lord and enjoyed golf, bass fishing and reading.
He was predeceased by his parents Lucille and Morgan Wilson. He is survived by his wife Liz Wilson, son Chris (NiCole), son Kevin (Katie), step-son Andy Steele (Susan), 2 grandchildren that were his pride and joy, Dax Wilson and Taylor Steele Young (Sabine), a brother Morgan Wilson (Sandra), his uncle David and aunt Myra Wilson of Holland, Va. He also leaves behind numerous cousins and friends.
A "Celebration of Resurrection" will be held on Sunday, November 17th at 12:30 pm at Covenant United Methodist Church, 2004 Dock Landing Road, Chesapeake, VA 23321. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Covenant United Methodist Church. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 13, 2019