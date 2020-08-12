James "Lefty" Barba, 69, of Va. Beach, Va. passed peacefully Sunday morning, August 9, 2020, at home with his wife, Donna Barba, and sons, Nathan and Jason Barba by his side.A graduate of Bayside High School and ODU, Lefty was a member of the PGA of America and spent his career at Eagle Haven Golf Course on Little Creek Amphibious Base from 1969, until his retirement as Head Golf Professional April 2012. He continued to teach golf following his retirement at Oceana Golf Course, NAS Oceana. Lefty received Life Member Status with the PGA of America and was awarded the Meritorious Civilian Service Award by the Department of Navy July 15th, 1996. He enjoyed golfing, riding motorcycles, traveling the country, and spending time with family and friends.He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Donna Barba; two sons, Jason and Nathan; two brothers, Col. William and Col. Richard Barba; 4 sisters, Susan, Pamela, Yame, and Marie; and 5 grandchildren, Madeline, Ivella, Harper, Kane, and Hunter Barba. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Col. William and Mildred Barba and two sisters, Valerie Harrell and Kathy Barba.Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at: