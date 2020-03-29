Home

Galilee Episcopal Church
3928 Pacific Ave
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
James Barrett Bagby

James Barrett Bagby Obituary
James Bagby, aged 56 passed away in his sleep on March 24th. Jim was a graduate (Cum Laude) of Old Dominion University and earned a Master's Degree in Library Science from the Catholic University of America.

He worked in the library field with private companies and most recently in the public sector with the City of Norfolk Public Library system until infirmities led to his retirement.

Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Linda H. Bagby of Virginia Beach. He is sorrowfully missed by his father Richard Bagby, Richard's wife Sylvia; his sister, Christine Sadowski and his brother, Robert Bagby of Phoenix, AZ; his aunt, Lissa Schaefer of Rochester, NY; 2 nieces Katharine, and Anna Sadowski; 2 nephews, Nicholas Sadowski and Jack Bagby.

Respecting the virus restrictions, the memorial service will be for family only.

Donations in his memory can be sent to Galilee Episcopal Church in Virginia Beach or a Food Pantry of your choice. Online condolence may be made at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 29, 2020
