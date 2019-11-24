Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
James Berry Patterson Obituary
James Berry Patterson, 53, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019. He was born in Portsmouth to the late Lattimore Patterson, Jr. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend.

He is survived by his mother, Glenda Patterson; two brothers, Lattimore Patterson, III and wife Shelly and Kerry Patterson and wife Monica; and a host of extended family.

A memorial service will be held 11 A.M. Wednesday, November 27, at Redeemer Lutheran Church by the Rev. Peter D. Grana. The family will receive friends at the church Tuesday from 5:30 - 6:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 24, 2019
