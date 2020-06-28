James Boyd Salyer Jr.
James Boyd Salyer, Jr., 86, passed away on June 26, 2020. James proudly served in the US Navy, retiring after 22 years as a Master Chief Petty Officer. After retirement, he continued to working for the government in civil service.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary E. Salyer, his daughter, Teresa Kowalewski, and a granddaughter, Heather Penny.

Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 28, 2020.
