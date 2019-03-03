|
|
James â€œPeteâ€ Brown, 85, joined his wife, Sarah Brown, in heaven February 27, 2019. Born in Pine Top, NC on January 11, 1934 to the late Annie Bruce and James Brown Sr. Left to cherish his memories are 5 sisters; 3 brothers; 10 children; 21 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A viewing will be held Mon., March 4th from 4-8 at Metropolitan Funeral Home, 120 W. Berkley Ave, Norfolk, VA 23523. A homegoing celebration will be held Tues., March 5th at 11:30, First Pentecostal UHC, 1434 Wilson Rd, Norfolk 23523.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 3, 2019