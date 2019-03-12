James Brown "Mac" McCaw, III died March 2, 2019 in Key West, FL. He was born May 29, 1937 in Norfolk, VA. Mac moved to Virginia Beach as a child and lived there until he retired to the Florida Keys. He was a graduate of Granby High School and Hampton Sydney College. He was a member of Christ and St. Luke's Episcopal Church, a former member of the Princess Anne Country Club and The Society of the Cincinnati. Mac was a sixteen year member of the Va. Beach Rescue Squad. He was retired from Subaru of America. He loved hunting, fishing and cooking. He was preceded in death by his second wife Carolyn E. McCaw, and his parents James B. McCaw, Jr. and Alice Loyall McCaw. He is survived by his loving daughter Martha Lindsay McCaw; his sister Anne McCaw Smith; two nieces Ramsay S. Lewis and her husband Jim, Alice S. Jenkins and her husband Bill, and a nephew John Thompson L. Smith all of Virginia Beach. A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Virginia Beach Rescue Squad or the Virginia Beach SPCA. Online condolences may be made at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary