James (Jim) Byron McPherson, 86, passed away at home surrounded by his family in Norfolk on May 20, 2019. He was born in Northumberland, Pennsylvania, enlisted in the Navy, and lived in numerous states up and down the East Coast with his wife and four children, finally settling in Norfolk, Virginia. James started his own business in 1976, All America Swimming Pools, which grew to become Aqua Leisure Pools, with five locations in the Hampton Roads area. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 65 years, Anita; sister, Kate McPherson, two brothers, Pat and Carl McPherson; children, Toni (Eddie) Berman, Scott (Cindy) Mcpherson, Byron (Sabina) McPherson, Stephen (Michelle) McPherson; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday, May 23rd at 9:00AM, with a service to follow at 10:00AM at Altmeyer Funeral Home - Southside Chapel, 5033 Rouse Drive in Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to at . Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 22, 2019