James Carter High
James Carter High, 81, passed away on May 6, 2020. He was born February 9, 1939 in North Carolina, a son of the late Nola Eatmon and Andrew High.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Edith; daughter, Patricia Ann Blythe (Jerome); son, Richard S. High (Ana); step-daughter, Kim Cofer (Mike); four grandchildren; step-grandson; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Sandra Johnson.

A private graveside service will be held at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Southside Baptist Church in Chesapeake. Share your thoughts and memories of James at www.altmeyer.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Chesapeake Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Altmeyer Funeral Home - Chesapeake
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 482-3311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
My Condolences to the High Family and Grandkids. James was loved by everyone he met and will be missed by so many. You are a Legend James ,Thanks for the memories. Curtis Coburn, Murfreesboro NC
Curtis
Friend
May 8, 2020
I will always remember Mr High for his kind and ready smile and wave upon entrance to the church sanctuary on Sunday mornings. May God comfort you during this season of grief.
Roberta Gross
Acquaintance
