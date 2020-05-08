James Carter High, 81, passed away on May 6, 2020. He was born February 9, 1939 in North Carolina, a son of the late Nola Eatmon and Andrew High.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Edith; daughter, Patricia Ann Blythe (Jerome); son, Richard S. High (Ana); step-daughter, Kim Cofer (Mike); four grandchildren; step-grandson; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Sandra Johnson.
A private graveside service will be held at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Southside Baptist Church in Chesapeake. Share your thoughts and memories of James at www.altmeyer.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 8, 2020.