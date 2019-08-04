|
|
James Carter Hunt II, 78, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 26, 2019. Born September 21, 1940, James was a native of Independence, Missouri, and he was the son of the late James and Esther Hunt.
Left to cherish his memory is his devoted wife of 56 years, Vicki Savage Hunt; adoring daughters Lisa Burgess (Earl) and Margo Hunt Winans (Matthew); and his loving grandchildren Fynn and Billy Burgess, and Victoria, James Townsend, Margaret, and Lane Winans.
Jim attended the University of Missouri on a NROTC scholarship and was commissioned as an officer in the United States Navy upon graduation. He served aboard the USS Oklahoma City, in Long Beach, California, and later homeported in Yokosuka, Japan. His final assignment in the Navy was at the Fleet Computer Programming Center Atlantic at Dam Neck in Virginia Beach. After leaving the Navy, he worked for Comptek Research Inc. in Virginia Beach and later relocated to its Buffalo, New York headquarters, where he served as Vice-President. Jim most recently worked at Northrop Grumman prior to his retirement in 2007.
Jim was happiest on the golf course playing with the Red Wing Seniors. He was the 2016 and 2018 2nd Flight Champion. Jim was the ultimate handy-man for his family and neighbors. He enjoyed debating with his sons-in-law and watching his grandchildren experience the world.
Jim provided his daughters with a loving childhood by sacrificing many of his own interests. Above all, he adored his college sweetheart and together they created a beautiful life. Jim was a man who embodied honesty, integrity, and putting family first. His passing has left a void in our hearts.
Jim wanted to be remembered as a good husband, father, and Papa, and as a good human being that always tried to â€˜do the right thing.â€™
A celebration of life will be held at the familyâ€™s residence from 4pm-7pm on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Donations can be made online to the at or to The First Tee of Hampton Roads at www.TheFirstTeeHR.org in honor of James Hunt. Online condolences can be made at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019