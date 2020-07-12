James Clinton Bedegrew, 69, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020.
Born in Henderson, NC, he was the son of the late Archie Clinton and Frances Odom Bedegrew.
Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Susan Bedegrew; two daughters, Rachel Williams (Billy) and Jami McElhiney (Lee); grandchildren, Dylan, Mackenzie, Caleb, Aiden and Emma; sister, Arlene Powers (Billy) and numerous nieces and nephews.
A 50-year employee of Sentara Radiology, he was loved and respected by his peers. Jimmy loved UNC Basketball, The Great Bridge Marching Wildcats and was a recent convert to the Blue Coats Bugle Corp. In his early years, he loved skiing, bowling and golfing. His later years were filled with summer gardening, Sudoku, Tom Hanks films, road trips and Nascar. Saturdays were always reserved for grandkids' soccer and basketball games. Jimmy's love of family was immeasurable. He was fortunate to be a part of two families, his immediate family and his MRI/CT family. Jimmy will be forever loved and missed.
A visitation will be held from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, 23322. The family requests that masks be worn during the visitation. A graveside service will be conducted at 11am Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Pastor Tim Craig will officiate. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com
.