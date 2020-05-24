James Colon (Jimbo) Brothers
Jimbo Brothers formerly of Va. Beach, 65, passed away peacefully at home on May 14, 2020. He was the son of the late Colon and Ann Brothers. He was an avid surfer, competing in and winning many contests and awards up and down the east coast. Then being inducted into the Legends of the ECSC in 2017. After leaving Va. Beach he moved to Nags Head, NC before moving to Elizabeth City, NC. He is survived by his sister Deborah Caton (Brian) KDH, NC and his sister Dianne Brothers, Va. Beach, and a niece Kimberly Caton,Va. Beach. A memorial service may be held at a later date.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 24, 2020.
