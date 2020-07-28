James D. Dwyer, 64 years old, died July 22, 2020. He was a Virginia Beach native and a graduate of Bayside High School. He served honorably for 6 years in the United States Navy. James was a maintenance man at Farm Fresh for over 20 years. In 2008, he suffered a stroke from which he never recovered and resided at Accordius Riverpointe until his passing.
James is predeceased by his parents Ira B. and Velma V. Dwyer, also by his sister Bonita L. King, and his brothers; Ronald E. Dwyer and Richard B. Dwyer. He is survived by his sister Diana S. Dembitsky (Steven), sister-in-law Tabatha L. Dwyer, along with many nieces and nephews.
James was a cherished son, brother, and uncle. He was a devoted and loyal friend, always willing to lend a hand and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Fair Winds and Following Seas.
