James Douglas "JD" Fuller, a resident of Titusville, FL and Chesapeake, VA, said goodbye peacefully to family and friends on 29 April 2020. Mr. Fuller is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Jimbo (Sadler) Fuller, four children, Samantha Seward (David), Christopher Fuller (Katrina), Jacqueline Gerhardt (Ray), Cameron Johnson, and five grandchildren, Kate, Kenna, Carley, Taylor and Griffin. Visitation with the family will be posted at a later date.



