James D. Fuller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Douglas "JD" Fuller, a resident of Titusville, FL and Chesapeake, VA, said goodbye peacefully to family and friends on 29 April 2020. Mr. Fuller is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Jimbo (Sadler) Fuller, four children, Samantha Seward (David), Christopher Fuller (Katrina), Jacqueline Gerhardt (Ray), Cameron Johnson, and five grandchildren, Kate, Kenna, Carley, Taylor and Griffin. Visitation with the family will be posted at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved