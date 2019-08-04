The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation
1110 North Great Neck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-4736
For more information about
James Dolph
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for James Dolph
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Dale Dolph


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Dale Dolph Obituary
James Dale Dolph, 69, passed away on August 1, 2019. He was at home with his wife and family. Jim was born on December 4, 1949 to Cecil and Myrtle Dolph in Lynchburg, Ohio, where he grew up on the family farm. He received his undergraduate degree in Mathematics from Ohio State University. He later lived in Charlotte, North Carolina for nine years, where he attended Queens University and earned his MBA in Finance. Jim was also a Certified Public Accountant. While living in Charlotte, he met and married his wife, Barbara Barringer Dolph. Jim and Barbara then spent 10 years living and working in Austin, Texas before moving to Virginia Beach, Virginia, where they have resided for the past 14 years. After retiring from his position as Chief Financial Officer of Coastal Credit Corporation, Jim was enjoying his time traveling and spending time with family and friends on the porch of his home overlooking the Chesapeake Bay. For those of us who loved him, his work ethic, love of life, ability to have fun and his famous margarita recipe will be with us always.

Jim is survived by his wife of 29 years, Barbara Dolph; children, Nicole Tackett, Jason Dolph, Tiffany Fair, Ross Dolph and Cole Dolph; 9 grandchildren; and a brother, Virgil Dolph.

Jimâ€™s family will be holding a private memorial reception. Condolences can be sent to [email protected] . Memorial donations may be made in Jimâ€™s name to Operation Smile at www.operationsmile.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of National Cremation
Download Now