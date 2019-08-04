|
James Dale Dolph, 69, passed away on August 1, 2019. He was at home with his wife and family. Jim was born on December 4, 1949 to Cecil and Myrtle Dolph in Lynchburg, Ohio, where he grew up on the family farm. He received his undergraduate degree in Mathematics from Ohio State University. He later lived in Charlotte, North Carolina for nine years, where he attended Queens University and earned his MBA in Finance. Jim was also a Certified Public Accountant. While living in Charlotte, he met and married his wife, Barbara Barringer Dolph. Jim and Barbara then spent 10 years living and working in Austin, Texas before moving to Virginia Beach, Virginia, where they have resided for the past 14 years. After retiring from his position as Chief Financial Officer of Coastal Credit Corporation, Jim was enjoying his time traveling and spending time with family and friends on the porch of his home overlooking the Chesapeake Bay. For those of us who loved him, his work ethic, love of life, ability to have fun and his famous margarita recipe will be with us always.
Jim is survived by his wife of 29 years, Barbara Dolph; children, Nicole Tackett, Jason Dolph, Tiffany Fair, Ross Dolph and Cole Dolph; 9 grandchildren; and a brother, Virgil Dolph.
Jimâ€™s family will be holding a private memorial reception. Condolences can be sent to [email protected] . Memorial donations may be made in Jimâ€™s name to Operation Smile at www.operationsmile.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019