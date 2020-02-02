|
James David Wells, Sr., 84, of Virginia Beach, VA, fought a long battle, but passed with dignity on January 31, 2020.
Born in North Carolina, he served 4 years in the National Guard before entering the U.S. Army and working as a Medic. He worked for Hampshire Construction Co. for 23 years. After that, he began his own business, J.D. Wells, Inc. He was a longtime member of Princess Anne Plaza Baptist Church. He was involved in many church activities and spent 22 years as a member.
James was preceded in death by his parents, George C. and Queenie E. Wells; three sisters, Diane Geohegan, Jacqueline Stover, and Carol Carter; and two brothers, George and Grady Wells. Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 58 years, Marie Wells; sons, Jimmy Wells and Tom Wells (Allison); grandson, Brandon Wells; two sisters-in-law, Betty Smoltz and Judy Wells; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel on Friday, Feb. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 2, 2020