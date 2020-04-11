The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
James Denny Cooke Obituary
Denny Cooke left his life on this earth Sunday, April 5, 2020. Denny grew up in Norfolk, The third son of Porter Cooke, a civilian Firefighter at Norfolk Naval Air Station, and Chonnie Cooke homemaker and substitute teacher. He attended Granby High, was a veteran of the US Air Force. He was a contractor and home builder in Kitty Hawk and Corolla, NC for over 40 years. Lived on School House Lane in Corolla for 20 years.

Denny was 81 years old, he was preceded in death by his son Jeffery Cooke and his brother Philip Cooke. He is survived by two children: Michele Etheridge of Virginia Beach and Michael Cooke, of Suffolk, 3 grandchildren: Sharmaine Etheridge, Katie Spruill and Kevin Cooke,1 great grandson: Landen Etheridge, 3 brothers: Ed Cooke, of St Augustine, FL, William Cooke, of Southport, NC and Bruce Cooke, of Virginia Beach.

Denny was a big-hearted man who was a pleasure to be around. There was only one, very special Denny, he lived life to the fullest and his way. He never met a stranger; he could start a conversation with anyone.

He will be missed.

Private services will be scheduled later this year.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
