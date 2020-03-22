|
|
James Denton Hayes, 69, passed away on March 17, 2020. He was born in Miami, FL to the late Edward (Bill) James Hayes and Sallie Minnie Corn Hayes. Jim was a Bayside High School graduate and served his country in the U.S. Army in the early 70's. He became an electrician and retired from Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Jim was a member of Great Bridge Baptist Church and was a "Big Time" pool player at Q-Master Billiards.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 49 years, Louise Land Doughtie Hayes; 2 children, Carol Hayes Brown (Michael), and Michael James Hayes; 4 grandchildren, Hannah Block (Dan), Evan Brown, Mitchell Brown, and Bailey Hayes; and 1 sister Elizabeth (Penny) Marcum.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please "Pay if forward" or do a random act of kindness in remembrance of Jim. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 22, 2020