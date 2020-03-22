The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
James Denton Hayes

James Denton Hayes, 69, passed away on March 17, 2020. He was born in Miami, FL to the late Edward (Bill) James Hayes and Sallie Minnie Corn Hayes. Jim was a Bayside High School graduate and served his country in the U.S. Army in the early 70's. He became an electrician and retired from Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Jim was a member of Great Bridge Baptist Church and was a "Big Time" pool player at Q-Master Billiards.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 49 years, Louise Land Doughtie Hayes; 2 children, Carol Hayes Brown (Michael), and Michael James Hayes; 4 grandchildren, Hannah Block (Dan), Evan Brown, Mitchell Brown, and Bailey Hayes; and 1 sister Elizabeth (Penny) Marcum.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please "Pay if forward" or do a random act of kindness in remembrance of Jim. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 22, 2020
