James Dewey Saunders, 88, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on June 2, 2020.
Born in Victoria, VA, he was the son of the late Robert D. and Iva H. Saunders. He retired as a Chief Radioman from the U.S. Navy after 20 years of service. Following his naval service, he graduated from the Old Dominion University in 1973 and taught Power Mechanics and Technology Lab at Maury High School from 1973 - 1994. He was the Department Chair of Vocational Education at Maury H.S. from 1987 - 1994. His memberships include the Fleet Reserve Association Branch No. 60, Virginia Education Association, and National Education Association.
In addition to his parents, James, was preceded in death by his first wife, Blanche Saunders and second wife, Rhonda Smith; son, John Hall; and brother, Robert Saunders. Left to cherish his memory: his son, Keith Saunders (Lois); two daughters, Joye Fairchild (Robert) and Janice Turner (Kenneth); step-daughter, Jill Maxwell; grandchildren, Jennifer, Chris, Jason, Christina, Sarah, Sarah-Grace, and Alex; great-granddaughter, Sharon; and a sister, Lois Burton.
Services will be private. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 7, 2020.