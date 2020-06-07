James Dewey Saunders
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Dewey Saunders, 88, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on June 2, 2020.

Born in Victoria, VA, he was the son of the late Robert D. and Iva H. Saunders. He retired as a Chief Radioman from the U.S. Navy after 20 years of service. Following his naval service, he graduated from the Old Dominion University in 1973 and taught Power Mechanics and Technology Lab at Maury High School from 1973 - 1994. He was the Department Chair of Vocational Education at Maury H.S. from 1987 - 1994. His memberships include the Fleet Reserve Association Branch No. 60, Virginia Education Association, and National Education Association.

In addition to his parents, James, was preceded in death by his first wife, Blanche Saunders and second wife, Rhonda Smith; son, John Hall; and brother, Robert Saunders. Left to cherish his memory: his son, Keith Saunders (Lois); two daughters, Joye Fairchild (Robert) and Janice Turner (Kenneth); step-daughter, Jill Maxwell; grandchildren, Jennifer, Chris, Jason, Christina, Sarah, Sarah-Grace, and Alex; great-granddaughter, Sharon; and a sister, Lois Burton.

Services will be private. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved