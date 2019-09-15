|
Captain James Dietrich Joyner has made his final takeoff on Sunday, September 8, 2019 after a reoccurring battle with cancer. He was born on a small dairy farm in Pennsylvania, to Dorothy and Bruce Joyner. After graduating High School where he was a star athlete, he attended Columbia Prep prior to attending the Naval Academy in 1957. Due to football injuries, he had the distinction of being one of the keepers of "Bill", a smelly old goat who was the Academy's Mascot. The only thing he and his partner had to do was lead the charge onto the field for the Academy football games.
He had a 30-year career as a United States Naval Officer, his initial Duty Station was the USS Duncan out of Long Beach, California. Shortly after reporting aboard he was relocated to Yokosuka, Japan where he quickly realized the surface Navy was not for him. Jim applied for flight school and reported to Pensacola, Florida in 1963. Following flight school in 1965, he reported to VA-42, the A-6 replacement Squadron at NAS Oceana in Virginia Beach, Va. He made multiple deployments with multiple squadrons (including VA-196, VA-42, VA-176 and VA-35) and concluded his career with various staff and ship assignments to include command of VA-35 ( The Black Panthers ) and the USS Kalamazoo (AOR-6) he finished up his career as Commodore of Logistics Squadron-2 at the Naval Weapons Station in Earl, New Jersey. During his career he earned the Silver Star, 2-Distinghuished Flying Cross's, 13 - Air Medals, 5-Navy and Marine Corps Service medals, 2-Legion of Merit medals and various other campaign medals. He also assisted in several movies to include "Flight of the Intruder" and "The Final Countdown". He commanded many men and women in the line of duty and after retiring in 1991 he worked for McDonnell/Boeing for an additional 6 years, and then was able to FULLY retire in 1999.
His remaining years were spent volunteering and working with service organizations. He was a member of the Golden Eagles (an Elite group of Naval Aviators), the Virginia Beach Kiwanis Club, the Lynnhaven United Methodist Church and he led the Hampton Roads Squadron of the Association of Naval Aviation for 16 years. He was also very involved in the fund-raising efforts for the Naval Aviation Monument Park which tells the history of Naval Aviation.
Throughout his life he was known to most for his joke telling. He had a long list of family and friends who would receive his regular "Lurch" humor via email. He will be remembered for his naval career, his community service, and his love for "living life to the fullest". Sharon and family will carry on his contagious love for life. He spent the last days of his life surrounded by his family, friends and his favorite hymns.
He was preceded in death by his parents Dorothy and Bruce, his siblings Patty, Bruce, David, Betsy, Charles, his first wife Jeanne Marie Lottinger (Joyner), infant son Kevin and daughter Julie.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Sharon, who was the love of his life, sons David and Derek (Terri), 7 grandkids and 6 Great-Grandkids.
James Joyner was a man known for many years by many different people and many different names and for doing many different things. But for now, we miss you already, we love you for always and we will think about you forever.
Two optional celebrations of life services paying tribute to his legacy will be held on Friday October 11, 2019 at Oceana Chapel of the Good Shepherd at 11:30 AM and on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Lynnhaven United Methodist Church at 10:00 AM. Those attending the service on N.A.S. Oceana without proper military ID must call ahead to be placed on the guest list at 757-428-7880. Please provide full name and driver's license number by October 4, 2019. Inurnment at the U.S. Naval Academy Columbarium will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the and/or the Lynnhaven United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 15, 2019