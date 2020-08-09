April 7, 1954 - July 3, 2020
James (Jimmy) Douglas Purcell, 66, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on July 3rd, 2020, with his family by his side. Born at Portsmouth Naval Hospital, he was the son of the late John S. and Louise E. Purcell.
Jimmy was a graduate of Christopher Newport University with a B.S. in Business Administration, along with two IT associate degrees from TCC. He was a Programmer Analyst and a gifted musician, who played in various local bands for 45 years.
Survived to honor his memories are his wife of 43 years, Janet Purcell; sons, James and Steven Purcell; grandchildren, Gavin and Addison Purcell; brother, John Purcell (Ohio); niece, Carmen Erb (Ohio); and other relatives.
Private family arrangements have been made for a future memorial. Rosewood-Kellum, in Virginia Beach, is assisting the family and condolences can be expressed through Dignity Memorial online obituaries. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
