James E. Coviello, Jr., 62, of Allen Park, MI. departed this life on November 14 in Detroit, MI. surrounded by his family and best friend Sandy. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday December 3, 1:00 pm. at Church of the Ascension in Virginia Beach. The service will also be on live stream at www.ascensionvb.org . For full obituary please visit altmeyerfh.com