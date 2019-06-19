James E. Hillary, IV, MPA, MD



PORTSMOUTH â€" James Edward Hillary, IV, MPA, MD, of the 3300 block of Cedar Lane was called home Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the age of 58. He was born March 6, 1961 the son of James E. Hillary III and Sachiko Hillary. He was a beloved and devoted son and brother who will forever be remembered for his humor, intellect, compassion and kindness.



James was a graduate of the University Michigan, Poznan University School of Medicine and Golden Gate University. He was a member of MENSA, an artist, and avid Michigan Wolverine fan.



James is survived by his parents and seven siblings, Puredi Hillary and wife Ruth, Lucile Chory and husband Sam, Kezia Hillary, Ruth Panis and husband Pete, John and wife Jennifer, David, Andrew and wife Jacqueline Hillary; and four nieces and seven nephews.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Living Waters Christian Fellowship with Rev. Nelson Fields officiating and a committal service will follow in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. There will also be a viewing on Friday, June 21 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel, where the family will welcome and receive friends and guests.



