James E. Lassiter, Sr. passed on August 9, 2020 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital at the age of 90. He was born on January 21, 1930 in Norfolk, Virginia to the late James and Annie Lassiter. James worked as a Longshoreman for over 32 years. He was married to the late Frances Cox Lassiter. James was a member of First Calvary Baptist Church in Norfolk, VA where he was involved with the Usher's Ministry, Missionaries, and the Food Ministry. He was also a member of the Malachi 136 Masonic District. He was predeceased by his parents James and Annie Lassiter; one daughter, Sandra Grantum; and one son, Dwayne Lassiter. He is survived by his daughter, Donna McClain; sons, James Jr. (Rhonda), Sheldon (Annette), Terry (Sharon) and Darren (Jean); five grandchildren, LaTanya Burnett (Reginald), Derrick McClain, Sheena Lassiter, James E. Lassiter, III and Durell McClain (Tiffany); five great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at Roosevelt Memorial Gardens at 11AM on Friday, August 14, 2020. A viewing will be held from 4PM-6PM on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Home, Berkley Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store