1/1
James E. Sheehan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Capt James E. Sheehan, USN (Ret.) of Chesapeake, VA died on September 14, 2020. He was 84. Born in Johnstown, PA, he was the last of ten children born to Louis and Ethel Sheehan.

Jim, a 1953 graduate of Johnstown High School, attended Wyoming Seminary and graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1958. He spent 26 years as a naval aviator, retiring as a Navy Captain. Jim initially flew P5-Ms and participated in the Cuban Bay of Pigs, the Cuban Missile Crisis, and Operation Market Time of Vietnam during that war. A graduate of the Naval PostGraduate School with a masters degree in physics, the majority of his tours were associated with anti-submarine warfare, and research and development. He was selected early to be the Commanding Officer of a 350 patrol squadron personal flying P-3 aircraft.

Upon retirement Sheehan was a senior associate with the consulting firm of Booz, Allen and Hamiliton for six years before establishing The Sheehan Group with his son Brad in Chesapeake. The company initiated a tool and equipment rental business and property development and management.

Devoted to his family, Jim leaves a legacy of love for family, faith in Christ, and service to country. Jim, a devout Catholic, took great pride in his faith and its teachings. He was a proud Irishman, coming from hardworking stock, who unapologetically loved his faith, friends and family. He will be remembered for his sharp wit, sense of humor, dependability and his keen sense of duty and ethics. Jim's good, kind nature, hearty laugh and corny jokes will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was proud to be "Pap", a Catholic, and a US Navy Pilot. Jim enjoyed woodworking and putting those skills to good use, creating items that are now family mementos.

Jim is preceded in death by his first wife of 44 years, Louise (Leventry) Sheehan, originally of Elton, PA and his nine brothers and sisters. He is survived by his two daughters, Cinda (and Eric) Haas of Peaks Island, Maine and Colleen Sheenan of Alexandria, Virginia; his son Brad (and Penny) Sheehan of Virginia Beach, Virginia; their six grandchildren; his wife of 16 years Susan (Gutzmer) North-Sheehan; two stepdaughters, Kari (and Ben) Scotece of Chesapeake, VA, Kris (and Brad) Moon of Connecticut; and their ten grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are pending for burial at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Jim's desire was for donations to be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph at St. Joseph Convent, 1020 State Street, Baden, PA 15505. Please visit www.omanfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved