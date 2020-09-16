Capt James E. Sheehan, USN (Ret.) of Chesapeake, VA died on September 14, 2020. He was 84. Born in Johnstown, PA, he was the last of ten children born to Louis and Ethel Sheehan.
Jim, a 1953 graduate of Johnstown High School, attended Wyoming Seminary and graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1958. He spent 26 years as a naval aviator, retiring as a Navy Captain. Jim initially flew P5-Ms and participated in the Cuban Bay of Pigs, the Cuban Missile Crisis, and Operation Market Time of Vietnam during that war. A graduate of the Naval PostGraduate School with a masters degree in physics, the majority of his tours were associated with anti-submarine warfare, and research and development. He was selected early to be the Commanding Officer of a 350 patrol squadron personal flying P-3 aircraft.
Upon retirement Sheehan was a senior associate with the consulting firm of Booz, Allen and Hamiliton for six years before establishing The Sheehan Group with his son Brad in Chesapeake. The company initiated a tool and equipment rental business and property development and management.
Devoted to his family, Jim leaves a legacy of love for family, faith in Christ, and service to country. Jim, a devout Catholic, took great pride in his faith and its teachings. He was a proud Irishman, coming from hardworking stock, who unapologetically loved his faith, friends and family. He will be remembered for his sharp wit, sense of humor, dependability and his keen sense of duty and ethics. Jim's good, kind nature, hearty laugh and corny jokes will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was proud to be "Pap", a Catholic, and a US Navy Pilot. Jim enjoyed woodworking and putting those skills to good use, creating items that are now family mementos.
Jim is preceded in death by his first wife of 44 years, Louise (Leventry) Sheehan, originally of Elton, PA and his nine brothers and sisters. He is survived by his two daughters, Cinda (and Eric) Haas of Peaks Island, Maine and Colleen Sheenan of Alexandria, Virginia; his son Brad (and Penny) Sheehan of Virginia Beach, Virginia; their six grandchildren; his wife of 16 years Susan (Gutzmer) North-Sheehan; two stepdaughters, Kari (and Ben) Scotece of Chesapeake, VA, Kris (and Brad) Moon of Connecticut; and their ten grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are pending for burial at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Jim's desire was for donations to be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph at St. Joseph Convent, 1020 State Street, Baden, PA 15505. Please visit www.omanfh.com
