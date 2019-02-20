James Edward Stone, 57, went home to be with his Lord on February 18, 2019. James was born in Hazleton, PA. He was a veteran having served on submarines in the US Navy for 26 years. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and received an official jersey signed by members of the team. James enjoyed working in the yard and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He had attended Hickory Ridge Community Church. James was predeceased by his grandparents, Herbert and Julia Roberts and his In-laws, Ervin and Jenny Sandrock. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 37 years, Christine Stone; children, Jayme Kressen (Jason) of Chesapeake, Christopher Stone (April) of St. Marys, GA, and Jacklyn Stone of Chesapeake; mother, Charlotte Mary Marolo (Rocco); grandchildren, Brenden Stone, Alex Brantley, Simon Stone, and Greyden Stone; RJ Smith who was like a grandson; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family, friends and coworkers. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:00 pm until 1:30 pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 929 S. Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake with a Life Celebration Service following at 2:00pm at Hickory Ridge Community Church, 3320 S. Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23322 with pastor Calvin Corbitt officiating. The family would like to thank the nurses at Sentara Leigh and Barb at Virginia Oncology to the outstanding love and care provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hickory Ridge Academy. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyer.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary