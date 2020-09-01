1/1
James E. Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. Taylor, better known as "Jim, Jimmy T., Husband, Dad, Grand Pa, Pee Paw, and Old Man" of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on August 29th, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born July 3, 1933, in Nansemond County, VA. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Blanche, the love of his life for 65 years; Sons, Keith (Allison), Phil (Peggy); Daughter, Susan (Husband Deceased); Six Grandchildren; and Five Great Grandchildren; One Sister, Margaret Lee, Princeton, N.C.; and many Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by His Parents; Herbert T. and Eunice Jones Taylor; four brothers and two sisters.

James E. "Jim" retired from Sicash Builders, Inc. after 29 years and 9 months. He also served as Administrator of Kempsville Church, and worked at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home for 15 plus years. He served as a Past President of Chowan College, now Chowan University Alumni Association, President of Kempsville High School PSA., had been an active member of Gideon's International, Virginia Beach West Camp. He had taught Sunday School, served as Asst. Sunday School Director, Adult Church Choir, a Deacon, and several Committees.

The family will receive friends at Kempsville Baptist Church on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Entombment will be private in Rosewood Memorial Park Mausoleum, 631 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Kempsville Baptist Church or Gideon's International, Va. Beach West Camp. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel, at 3600 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kempsville Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Service
11:00 AM
Kempsville Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Lynnhaven Ch & Crematory
3600 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 463-0150
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 31, 2020
Condolences to the Taylor family during this most sorrowful time. May God comfort you all.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved