James E. Taylor, better known as "Jim, Jimmy T., Husband, Dad, Grand Pa, Pee Paw, and Old Man" of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on August 29th, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born July 3, 1933, in Nansemond County, VA. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Blanche, the love of his life for 65 years; Sons, Keith (Allison), Phil (Peggy); Daughter, Susan (Husband Deceased); Six Grandchildren; and Five Great Grandchildren; One Sister, Margaret Lee, Princeton, N.C.; and many Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by His Parents; Herbert T. and Eunice Jones Taylor; four brothers and two sisters.
James E. "Jim" retired from Sicash Builders, Inc. after 29 years and 9 months. He also served as Administrator of Kempsville Church, and worked at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home for 15 plus years. He served as a Past President of Chowan College, now Chowan University Alumni Association, President of Kempsville High School PSA., had been an active member of Gideon's International, Virginia Beach West Camp. He had taught Sunday School, served as Asst. Sunday School Director, Adult Church Choir, a Deacon, and several Committees.
The family will receive friends at Kempsville Baptist Church on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Entombment will be private in Rosewood Memorial Park Mausoleum, 631 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Kempsville Baptist Church or Gideon's International, Va. Beach West Camp. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel, at 3600 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com