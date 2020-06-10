James Edward Webb, 69, entered into eternal rest on June 2, 2020, with his wife of 24 years at his side. He was born on June 19, 1950 in Birmingham, AL. After graduation, James served in the US Airforce as a SSGT. He received an Associates Degree in Business Administration from TCC. James retired in 2017 as an Information Release Specialist of 32 yrs from the Norfolk Naval Safety Center. He was predeceased by his mother, Clisterine Webb; brother, Donald F. Webb; sister, Roxanne (who transitioned as an infant). Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Valerie Webb; sisters, Eileen Johnson, Jacqueline Webb, Sandra Webb; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services Fri., 06/12/2020, 11am, Bethany Baptist Church, Chesapeake. Viewing 3-6pm, Thurs., Beach Funeral Services. www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 10, 2020.