James Edgar Warren
1926 - 2020
James Edgar Warren passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on November 27, 2020. Nothing brought him greater joy than his faith, family and friends.

Edgar was born on 1/20/1926 in Buies Creek, NC to George William and Emmie Luveliar Warren. He is predeceased by his son Steven Edgar Warren (1964). He is survived by his wife of 66 years Julia Ellen Stewart Warren, four children Celia Wilson (Brian), David Warren (Adrienne), Paula McDonald (Tim), Scott Warren (Jackie), seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was also a devoted uncle to many nieces and nephews whose company he enjoyed during yearly family gatherings.

The youngest of six children, he spent his childhood in North Carolina helping on the farms in Harnett and Sampson counties. Upon turning 18 in 1944 during WWII, he joined the U.S. Navy and served in the Pacific Theater. After the war, he attended East Carolina Teachers College (now ECU) for three years then re-enlisted in the Navy and served as a navigator aboard surface ships and submarines during the Korean Conflict and the Cold War. After rising to the rank of Chief Petty Officer (QMC) and serving his country for 24 years, he retired from the Navy and became a Tugboat Captain and Harbor Pilot for Exxon Shipping Corporation. In 1984 after 15 years of service he retired and was able to devote his time to his family and church.

In 1952, during leave back home in North Carolina, he was blessed to meet his sweetheart, Ellen. They were married in 1954 and moved to Key West, FL where Edgar was stationed. There were multiple moves along the east coast until Edgar was stationed at Norfolk Naval Base. They raised their family in Shadowlawn Heights in Virginia Beach which was their home for over 60 years. He was active in the Virginia Beach Little League where he coached teams in the Major, Senior and Big 8 leagues in the 1960s and 70s.

A devout Southern Baptist, he enjoyed over 50 years as an active member of First Baptist Church of Virginia Beach. He was involved in various aspects of service at the church including as a Deacon, Trustee, and member of the Steadfast Sunday School class. He was well known for helping with Wednesday night dinners, delivering for Meals on Wheels and preparing meals at the JCOC.

Our family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Bickford Assisted Living Community and Katina Jordan for their loving care of Edgar and his family.

Edgar's life was devoted to service to his country, his Lord Jesus Christ, his church and his family. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Virginia Beach Rescue Squad: 740 Virginia Beach Blvd, VA 23451.

A visitation will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel. The funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church of Virginia Beach at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 with the burial following at Princess Anne Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Great Neck Chapel
DEC
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
DEC
4
Burial
Princess Anne Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-9727
