Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
James Edison Ambrose Obituary
James Edison Ambrose, 75, passed away August 21, 2019. He was born in Creswell, North Carolina to the late Stuart B. and Mary M. Ambrose. He was a member of Rivercrest Christian Fellowship. James enjoyed fishing and traveling to the mountains and Pennsylvania; but, his biggest joy in life was his family.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 56 years, Delma; daughter, Brenda Woodruff (Butch); granddaughters, Brandi Crossman (Kevin), Brittany Galambos (Joe), and Brooke Woodruff; great-grandchildren, Blake Darden, Emma Crossman, Zachary Darden, Luke Crossman, Brody Galambos, and Dylan Galambos; brother, Ernest Ambrose (Ann); sister, Inos Brown; and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 6-7:30 p.m. A service to celebrate his life will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Doyle Wells officiating. Burial will follow at Moyock Memorial Cemetery, Moyock. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 25, 2019
