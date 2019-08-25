|
|
James Edison Ambrose, 75, passed away August 21, 2019. He was born in Creswell, North Carolina to the late Stuart B. and Mary M. Ambrose. He was a member of Rivercrest Christian Fellowship. James enjoyed fishing and traveling to the mountains and Pennsylvania; but, his biggest joy in life was his family.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 56 years, Delma; daughter, Brenda Woodruff (Butch); granddaughters, Brandi Crossman (Kevin), Brittany Galambos (Joe), and Brooke Woodruff; great-grandchildren, Blake Darden, Emma Crossman, Zachary Darden, Luke Crossman, Brody Galambos, and Dylan Galambos; brother, Ernest Ambrose (Ann); sister, Inos Brown; and a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 6-7:30 p.m. A service to celebrate his life will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Doyle Wells officiating. Burial will follow at Moyock Memorial Cemetery, Moyock. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 25, 2019