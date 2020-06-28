age 78, passed away unexpectedly on June 24th, 2020 in Richmond, VA. He is survived and will forever be loved by his best friend and devoted wife of 51 years Susan Poole Leslie, his three children Luke H. Leslie (Keather), Matthew J. Leslie (fiancÃ©e Senta) and Samantha L. Best (Chapman), daughter-in-law, Nancy Leslie, four grand daughters Campbell, Hannah, Eliza and Page and three grandsons, Christoper, Garrett and Connor and two soon to be grand daughters Lucia and Elliot. Jim was born December 24, 1941 in Southern California. Jim graduated from Junipero Serra High School in 1959 and University of Southern California in 1963. He remained a die hard USC fan for all his life. He moved several times over the course of his life from Southern California to Pittsburgh to Philadelphia and Virginia Beach before finally settling in Richmond to be closer to his kids and grandkids. Jim developed lifelong friendships in each city he lived. He has been described as larger than life and always the life of the party. He was known for his story telling and his amazing sense of humor. Jim never met a stranger and was a master at building connections and strong personal relationships. He was incredibly invested in his friendships and maintained regular communication with his closest childhood friends even up until his final days of life. His marriage of 51 years and his three children were his greatest accomplishments. His family was everything to him. He most recently celebrated Father's Day with his whole family together for an outdoor backyard movie night with all of his kids and grandkids together. Jim will be remembered as a devoted husband, proud father, doting grandfather and trusted and faithful friend to many. The family will hold a celebration of his life at a later date. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 28, 2020.