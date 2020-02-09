|
James (Jim) Edward Brydges, Jr. ,77, passed away peacefully in his home in Virginia Beach, VA, on January 18, 2020. Jim was born in Lynchburg, VA, the son of Helen and James Edward Brydges, Sr. He graduated from Duke University, and he received his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law.
Jim married the love of his life, Esther Gigliotti, on September 21, 1968, and the couple relocated to Virginia Beach, where he established a decades-long career as a trial attorney. Jim was the Senior Litigation Partner at TaylorWalker P.C., and he was a past president of the Virginia Association of Defense Attorneys, a past president of the Virginia Beach Bar Association, a fellow of the Virginia Law Foundation, and a member of the Boyd Graves Conference on Civil Litigation.
An avid sports fan and lover of Blue-Devil basketball, Jim lived an active life and enjoyed spending time on the golf course, in the gym, riding his bike, and, more recently, exploring his artistic side with a paintbrush in hand. He was a devoted husband, wonderful father and grandfather, and a confidant and loyal friend to many. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, superior wit, integrity and dependability.
Jim is survived by his wife, Esther Brydges; daughter, Jennifer Overbo; son-in law, Todd Overbo; son, Brian Brydges; and four beloved grandchildren, Grady, Mia, Owen and Sawyer.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on February 27, 2020, at Galilee Episcopal Church in Virginia Beach.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 9, 2020