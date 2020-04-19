|
|
James Edward Hylton,84, formerly of Chesapeake, Virginia, passed away peacefully, Saturday, April 11, 2020, with his beloved wife and family by his side at his home in Burlington, North Carolina.
Jim was born September 25, 1935 to the late Jesse Benjamin and Emma Louise (Owen) Hylton in Roanoke, Virginia. He graduated from Maury High School, in Norfolk, Virginia, in 1955.
Pursuing his love of aircraft and flying, Jim joined the United States Air Force directly after high school. Jim served honorably for four years, 1955 to 1959, having achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant as Radar Technician. Over the years, he regaled family and friends with many stories of his experiences in flight tower operations most notably the initial tracking of Santa Claus on radar, "bubble checks" by the pilots, unusual sightings on the radar and the "Hermit of Fort Fisher" whilst stationed there. Jim was very proud of his service and loyal to his country. This is a value he instilled in his children as well.
Jim met his beautiful bride and wife of 63 years, Willa Jean Miller, while in the Air Force, and on May 18, 1957, he married the love of his life in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. In early 1959, when given a choice of solitary duty in Antarctica or being with his wife and one-week old daughter, Pamela, he departed the Air Force. It was an easy decision for Jim, a devoted husband and father who always put family first.
In 1959, Jim began his lifetime career in industrial maintenance at R.J. Reynolds in Winston-Salem, NC, he went on to serve in various leadership positions at C.B. Fleet in Lynchburg, VA, Galileo Fiber Optics in Forest, VA, and Jack Rabbit Self Storage, in Chesapeake, VA. Jim had a keen sense of community spirit and served in the volunteer rescue squad for ten years in Winston-Salem, NC and was a life-long member of the Methodist church. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and friends whenever he could. As a native of Norfolk, VA and having grown up going to Virginia Beach, Jim loved the ocean and beach and enjoyed deep sea and surf fishing, swimming and body surfing. He also loved to go camping with his family and friends and making wood crafts to include building playhouses for his children and later for his grandchildren.
Jim leaves a legacy of love, kindness, laughter and integrity with his family and all those who knew him. He has left behind wonderful memories as a loving, dedicated and compassionate husband, father, grandfather and friend. We are grateful for every day we got to see his mischievous and glowing smile, for the lessons learned through his generosity of spirit, and for all the laughter and jokes shared across the years. Jim never met a stranger and welcomed conversation with all he met endeavoring to lift their spirits in good humor and kindness with a twinkle in his eyes. Above all, he loved and cherished his family and friends. We will miss him more than words can express.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Willa Jean (Miller) Hylton; along with two children; Pamela Hylton Saul of Elon, North Carolina and Jennifer Hylton of Alexandria, Virginia; four grandchildren, Caleb Saul (his wife, Holly), Sara Saul, Jessica Hylton and Anna Hylton; three great-grandchildren Lawson Saul, Charlotte Saul and Blakely Saul; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Jesse and Emma Louise Hylton, and younger sister, Barbara Consolvo Bozeman.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the future with date and place to be announced. Family and friends that wish to provide the family condolences or share stories of how Jim touched your life, please view his on-line memorial page at Lowe Funeral Home, in Burlington, North Carolina at www.lowefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Union Mission, Attention: Mr. John Gray, P.O. Box 3203, Norfolk, VA, 23514.
You may sign the online register book at
www.lowefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2020