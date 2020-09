Or Copy this URL to Share

Passed in his home Sat. Sept. 19th, surrounded by his family. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife Jeanne Lucas, his children, grand and great grandchildren, many family & friends. His funeral tomorrow, Saturday Sept. 26 at Woodlawn Cemetary 11:30am, located 6329 E. VA Beach Blvd. Norfolk. Viewing today Fri. Sept. 25, 5-7pm Fitchett Funeral Home, 1821 Liberty St



