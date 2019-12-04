|
|
James Elvin Edwards, Sr. "Casey" 74, of the 4000 block of Margaret Circle passed away on November 28, 2019 at his residence. He was born on July 11, 1945 in Pamplin, VA. He was a graduate of Norfolk State University and a member of First Baptist Church, Bute St. where he served on the Transportation Committee, Supervisor of the Buildings and Grounds, Tutorial Volunteer, READY Academy Volunteer, Church Anniversary Committee, Toy Giveaway Committee and Fundraising Committee. James retired after 28 years of service in 2006 as the Assistant Special Agent in Charge for the Department of ABC Board. He was also the owner of Edwards Expert Janitorial Service for 30+ years. James received several honors with the Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) Board, National Defense Service Medal and Vietnam Service Medal. James was predeceased by his parents, Nelsie Cobbs Edwards and Earnest Edwards, Sr.; sister, Edith Rountree and brother Willie Edwards "Jerry." James is survived by his wife, Rosa C. Edwards; daughter, Tammie Edwards; son, Dr. James E. Edwards, Jr. "Stacy" (Beverly Edwards); sisters, Shirley Baker, Corrine Dungee and Jewel Greene; brother, Earnest Edwards, Jr.; grandchildren, Alexia Edwards, Avery Edwards, Aaryn Edwards and Zion Johnson; great grandchild, Mason Edwards and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held, 11am, Friday, December 6, 2019 at First Baptist Church-Bute St., 418 E. Bute St. Norfolk, VA 23510., Senior Pastor Dr. Robert G. Murray, Presiding. Inurnment will be held at Colonial Grove Memorial Park, Virginia Beach, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorable donations can be made to READY Academy Christian School, 418 E. Bute St. Norfolk, VA 23510. Services are entrusted to Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 4, 2019