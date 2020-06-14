PORTSMOUTH - James Ernest "Jimmy" Blick, Jr., 68, of the 5000 block of Greenbrook Dr. passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was born on July 6, 1951 to the late James and Florrie Blick; and was a lifelong resident of Portsmouth. Jimmy was a 1969 graduate of Wilson High School; and retired as a Production Controller in 2007 from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth. Jimmy loved music and was an excellent guitar player. He played in many bands throughout his life, most recently, playing with the "Journey Back Band". In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Pleasants; and his sister, Kitty Sue Hannah.
He is survived by his companion and love of his life, Renee Tribble; three grandchildren, Jordan Blick, Taylor Roush and Alanna Cardona; a great grandson, Ronin Roush; and a host of friends and fans.
A funeral service will be held at 3:30 PM on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. The family will receive friends and public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.
In lieu flowers, please make donations to the funeral home to help offset funeral cost.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 14, 2020.