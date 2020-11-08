Gene was born in Petersburg, Virginia May 15, 1932, the son of the late Ruth May and James Robert Justice. The family moved to Richmond, Virginia where Gene was raised. He attended Thomas Jefferson High School and graduated in 1950. He attended V.P.I. (Virginia Tech), and graduated in 1954 with an MS degree in Business Administration.
After graduation, he joined the IBM Corporation, and later was called on active duty as an officer in the Army Signal Corps. He served in Korea during 1955-56 before returning to IBM as a sales trainee in their Data Processing Division. With IBM, Gene held a variety of positions during his 35-year career. These included Branch Manager in Greensboro, North Carolina, Executive Assistant to the President of IBM, and a Director on the Corporate Marketing Staff. He joined the World Trade Corporation, IBM's international subsidiary and served as Vice President of IBM Europe as the line executive responsible for operations and performance of over 50 countries located in Europe, Africa, and Middle East. When he retired from IBM in 1988, he was Vice President of Systems and Product Management at the Paris, France Headquarters and responsible for the flow of products into Europe.
After his retirement from IBM, he was appointed Deputy Director of the newly formed Virginia Department of World Trade located in Norfolk, Virginia. He was responsible for developing a statewide strategic plan and support to increase exports and international activities of Virginia companies. This appointment prompted his move to Norfolk with his wife, Helen. In 1990, he formed his own company, Alliance Europe, which distributed computer parts and refurbished personal computer parts throughout Europe. After building a successful operation to be managed in Scotland and France, the company was sold in the late 90s.
As a resident of Norfolk, Gene participated in various activities including membership in the Rotary Club of Norfolk, and as a Director of the Norfolk Forum and the Norfolk Senior Center. He has also been active in various organizations at Virginia Tech including past chairman of Pamplin College Advisory Council, Board of the Alumni Association, President and Chairman of the German Club Alumni Foundation. He received The Distinguished Alumni award from Pamplin College of Virginia Tech in 1999 and the Virginia Tech Alumni Distinguished Service Award in 2004. He also received a Presidential Citation from President Ronald Regan in 1988 for work related to The National Alliance of Business.
Gene was predeceased by his younger brother, Robert Glen Justice who with his family, wife Jeri; son Jeff and daughter Tracey lived in Oklahoma City.
The best thing to happen in Gene's life was his marriage to Helen Hendry in March, 1958â€¦a union which produced three wonderful children and six grandchildren, three boys and three girls. A son, Craig, and his wife Kazuko live in Escondido, California; their daughter, Hana Justice, lives in Los Angeles. A daughter, Robin Reynolds and her husband Dan Reynolds, live in Middletown, Connecticut along with sons Chase and Luke Reynolds (twins) and Dylan Reynolds. A daughter, Linda Justice and her husband, Mike Mormile, live in Pleasant Hill, California along with daughters Lillie Mormile and Elizabeth Mormile.
Gene and Helen have lived an exciting and meaningful life and are thankful for the many friends they made all over the world. They have been blessed throughout life and Gene wants his family and friends to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to celebrate with a contribution to Virginia Tech German Club Alumni Foundation, 711 Southgate Drive, Blacksburg, VA 24060-5423, online at https://vtgc.net/german-club
or a charity of your choice
. A live, online celebration of his life will be held later this month via Zoom. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
.