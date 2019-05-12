|
SUFFOLK- James Kidder, 79, died May 3, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Francine Kidder; daughter, Dawnielle Kerner and husband Norbert Kuhn; son, Michael Kidder; grandson, Joshua Kerner; brother, Errol Bohannan and wife Dianne; sister, Carole Roscitto and husband Frank; and numerous cousins.A Celebration of His Life will be held at the end of the month, on Friday, May 31, at 1 PM at Jolliff United Methodist Church, 1900 Jolliff Road, Chesapeake, 23321. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jolliff UMC or Western Branch Lions Club, 4241 Manchester Road, Portsmouth, VA 23703. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 12, 2019