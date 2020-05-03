James Fredrick Smith, 81, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Chesapeake, Virginia. James, the youngest of seven brothers, was born December 18, 1938 to Florence and John Smith in Butler, Pennsylvania. He was a graduate of Butler High School in Butler, PA.



James met the love of his life, Sandra Smith while he was stationed in the Navy in Norfolk, Virginia and they married on October 26, 1968. The Smith's union brought forth three children, Patrick, Jennifer, and Joel. In his spare time, he loved watching his beloved Pittsburgh sports teams, walking his dog Noah, and relaxing in his backyard oasis.



In addition to being predeceased by his parents and brothers, James was predeceased by his daughter Jennifer. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Sandra, two children Patrick and Joel, nieces and nephews, and a host of loving friends.



James was a career Navy Sonar Technician and retired as a Senior Chief on July 2, 1979. He will be laid to rest during a burial at sea service with full military honors.





