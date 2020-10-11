James F. Ulrich, 69, formerly of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on October 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, NC.Born in Pike County, MO, he was the son of the late Earl and Shirley Ulrich. He retired honorably as a Chief Petty Officer Radioman from the United States Navy. He was an active member of the VFW and member of The First Baptist Church of Richlands, NC.In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Hope Ulrich. Left to cherish his memory: brother, Carl Ulrich; daughters, Denise Miller and Dianna Kaszuba; son, Charles Ulrich; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens on Monday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. under the direction of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at: