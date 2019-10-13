|
James Gordon Lopes, age 84, previously a resident of Chesapeake, VA went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was the son of the late Frank Lopes and Georgianna Potter Lopes and was the husband of the late Beverly Ann Sikes Lopes. Jimmy and Beverly were married for fifty-three years. He was a U. S. Navy veteran, a salesman for Hofheimers Shoes and a member of Pleasant Hill Christian Church in Gasburg, VA.
Jimmy's heart was always about sharing good times with family and friends, putting brush to canvas with his beautiful artwork, and creating many other crafts with his art. As a member of Blackwater Baptist Church in Virginia Beach, VA, he was Sunday school superintendent, teacher, choir member and boy scout leader. As a member of Raleigh Heights Baptist Church in Chesapeake, VA, he was a Sunday school teacher and deacon. Jimmy was a cut-up and always loved to laugh, sing and dance.
Left to honor Jimmy and remember his love are daughter, Melissa Teets of Virginia Beach, VA (previously Lake Gaston); sons, Montie Bigelow (Elaine) and Harold Bigelow (Jenny) both from Virginia Beach, VA, Steve Bigelow (Pam) of Moyock, NC and Ronnie Bigelow (Cindy) of Chesapeake, VA; eleven grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren. Jimmy is also survived by his sisters, Marsha Costa of Gainesville, FL and Lelia Hiramoto of Kauai, HI, and brother, Arthur P. Lopes of Chesapeake, VA. Jimmy was preceded in death by his sister, Martha (Gigi) Miller; and brothers, Thomas Lopes and Gerald Lopes.
A joint celebration of life ceremony for Jimmy and Beverly Lopes, will be held Saturday, November 9th at 2:00 p.m. officiated by the Reverend Greg D. Hand at Fellowship Baptist Church, 871 Tulls Creek Road in Moyock, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jimmy's name to Pleasant Hill Christian Church, 175 Ankum Road, Gasburg, VA, 23857 or to the American Diabetes Association, 2418 Blue Ridge Road, Suite 206, Raleigh, NC 27607. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting Jimmy's family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 13, 2019